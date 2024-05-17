SANParks becomes bright spot – driving eco-tourism, sustainability, growth and job creation

At the Africa Travel Indaba, SANParks announces major growth in eco-tourism, job creation, and community engagement.

Many cliff faces in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park are decorated with traces of Bushman rock art. Picture: Gallo Images/Lawrette Macfarlane

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has emerged as a beacon of hope for the country – driving eco-tourism, sustainability, growth, job creation and posting good growth figures.

Speaking on the sidelines of this week’s Africa Travel Indaba held in Durban, SANParks top brass was bullish about the performance of the entity.

SANPark’s achievements

In terms of the 2022/2023 financial report, SANParks achieved:

A 49% rhino poaching decrease;

An estimated 4.9 million visitors (an 42% increase compared to the previous financial year;

R2.2 billion in tourism revenue;

Annual targets reached (standing at 87%);

90% reached on procurement of designated groups; and

863 SMMEs gained contracts;

Projecting growth at SANParks, board member Bulelwa Koyana said the entity was making huge headways in commercialisation, having already amassed R2 billion through the involvement of the private sector, which has come to the party.

“We’re spending R5 million in various SMME initiatives. With skills training taking place in areas where SANParks has a presence, 79% of the staff come from local communities,” she said.

“We’re already presenting a testimony on how we’re leveraging on the biodiversity that we have – eco-tourism attraction, job creation and socio-economic development. We’re projecting growth, proving our strategy is working.”

SANParks, a self-generating entity

On the SANParks commercialisation strategy, Koyana said: “The strategy addresses commercial viability, making SANParks a self-generating entity.

“But we are a primary example of a state-owned entity that is in a very competitive market and yet has been able to support itself – that emanating from the entire commercialisation strategy and partnering with the private sector.”

Another board member, Edgar Neluvhulani, said he grew up regarding rangers being referred to as “the meat police”.

“SANParks over years had to come with an ecology unit to redress that notion within communities. We had to demystify wrong perceptions,” he said.

