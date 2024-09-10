Which grant do you receive? Some Sassa grants to increase in October

Selected Sassa grants are to increase by R10 in October.

Sassa has confirmed the increase for social grants in October 2024. Picture: Sassa.co.za

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed a R10 increase for some social grants in October 2024.

Speaking to The Citizen, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said not all the grants will increase due to regulations by the Department of Social Development.

“For the increase of grants questions can be directed to The Department of Social Development,” he said.

Here are the grants due for increase:

Care Dependency Grant

Disability Grant

Grant-In-Aid

Old Age Grant

War Veteran’s Grant

In April, the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, popularly known as the ‘Covid grant’ increased by R20 from R350 to R370.

Number of people receiving Sassa grants

The agency distributes permanent social grants to over 27 million people in the country every month.

Number of Sassa recipients (by August 2024)

Care Dependency Grant: 163 572

Disability Grant: 1 063 039

Child Support Grant: 13 204 540

Foster Care Grant: 265 381

Grant-In-Aid: 453 648

Old Age Grant: 4 095 185

War Veteran’s Grant: 9

SRD: 8 146 854

ALSO READ: Sassa turns down over 98% of more than 10 million SRD grant appeals

Sassa clears the air on disability grant assessments

There have been several enquiries, including on social media, about the quality of Sassa assessors. Among these was their capability to identify lesser-known conditions.

Sassa in August ensured that doctors and nurses assessing disability grant applications received proper training to evaluate cases effectively.

On 17 August, the agency confirmed that it had trained all of its medical practitioners.

“This training is offered by the agency and focuses on medical assessment guidelines, disability management processes, and the legislative framework governing social assistance.

Here’s who can apply for a Sassa disability grant

Any disabled person who is over the age of 18 years and is a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee residing in SA can apply on Sassa’s website.

Those who apply are encouraged to book a medical assessment online using the client portal. Those who aren’t able to do this can visit a local SASSA office.

“When the clients are successfully booked in the portal, there will be a proof of booking that confirms the assessment date and venue. Lastly, the clients receive SMS confirmation”.

The assessment is to determine the eligibility of the applicant, and whether the disability is permanent or temporary.

Addtional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

NOW READ: Sassa clears the air on disability grant assessments