Sassa paydays revealed: Here is when April grants will be paid

Beneficiaries will also receive increased amounts from April, as announced by the Minister of Finance during the 2026 national budget speech.

After weeks of uncertainty, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has finally confirmed when beneficiaries will be paid in April 2026.

Earlier this month, Sassa had not yet published the dates, raising concern among millions of recipients.

The delay was due to “administrative processes that must be completed” and the need for approval from National Treasury before the schedule could be released

Sassa on Monday confirmed that payment dates were approved by National Treasury on Friday, 20 March 2026, and are structured to ensure smooth access to funds.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa explained that payments are staggered to manage demand and ensure the system runs efficiently.

“The general principle for determining the grant payment dates for social grants is to ensure they are paid as early in the month as possible, staggered over three days,” the agency said.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older Persons Grant – Thursday, 2 April 2026

Disability Grant – Tuesday, 7 April 2026

Children’s Grants – Wednesday, 8 April 2026

Grant increases from April

Beneficiaries will also receive increased amounts from April, as announced by the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana during the 2026 national budget.

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 400

Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 400

War Veterans Grant – R2 420

Care Dependency Grant – R2 400

Child Support Grant – R580

Foster Care Grant – R1 290

ALSO READ: 2026 budget: Social grants set to increase, Godongwana confirms

While grants are typically paid early in the month, Sassa noted that several factors influence the exact dates.

These include that “payments should not be made a day after a holiday”, “should not be made on the 1st of the month or a Monday”, and “should not fall over a weekend”.

If a payment date lands on a weekend or public holiday, “the payment will take effect the following working day”, the agency added.

This explains why April’s disability and children’s grants fall later in the first week, despite the usual pattern.

In most cases, Sassa said, older persons are paid first, followed by disability grants and then children’s grants.

What to do if payment is delayed

Sassa urged beneficiaries to seek help if they do not receive their grants on the scheduled dates.

“Sassa reiterates its commitment to paying social grants to eligible beneficiaries at the right time and appeals to all beneficiaries who may have not received their grants on these specified dates to visit their nearest Sassa local office for assistance,” the agency said.

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