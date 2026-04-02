Sassa warns public as 1Life Insurance faces accusations of logo misuse

The agency says the insurer's branding creates a misleading impression that the two organisations are working together.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has moved to distance itself from 1Life Insurance after the insurer was found to be using the agency’s branding without authorisation, raising serious concerns about consumer deception.

Sassa denies any partnership with 1Life Insurance

Sassa has raised the alarm over what it describes as the unlawful use of its logo by 1Life Insurance on the company’s promotional material.

The agency says the insurer’s branding creates a misleading impression that the two organisations are working together.

“Sassa strongly distances itself from this and categorically states that the Agency is NOT in partnership with 1Life Insurance to provide funeral cover,” the agency said.

Furthermore, the agency was unequivocal that this type of arrangement falls entirely outside its scope of operations.

Sassa does not work with insurance companies or funeral schemes.

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What Sassa says about its relationship with insurers

Beyond the specific dispute with 1Life, Sassa used the opportunity to clarify its broader stance on commercial partnerships in the insurance and funeral cover space.

The agency confirmed it has no relationship with any such entities.

“Sassa does not, at any point, work with insurance companies or funeral schemes,” the agency stated.

It made it clear that any suggestion of such an arrangement – regardless of which company is involved – would be false.

The warning appeared to be directed not only at 1Life Insurance, but also at the wider industry.

“We caution insurance companies or funeral schemes from the unlawful use of our logo and misusing the Sassa brand,” Sassa said.

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