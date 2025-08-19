Sassa social grant payday: Here is when you’ll get your money in September

Sassa noted concern over unlawful deductions targeting social grant beneficiaries by some insurance companies for policies it does not agree to.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse its ninth social grants this year to beneficiaries in the first week of September.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 2 September 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 3 September 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 4 September 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

Unlawful deductions

Sassa noted concern over unlawful deductions targeting social grant beneficiaries by some insurance companies for policies they did not agree to.

The security agency is urging its beneficiaries to pay attention to the following:

Sassa does not work with any insurance companies or funeral schemes

Sassa has no authority to make any deductions on social grants without the consent of a beneficiary

Sassa does not offer any financial services; it only pays grants

Funeral deductions are not permitted from child-related grants such as the child support, care dependency grant or foster child and temporary disability grants

Regulation 29 of the Social Assistance Act of 2004 states that only one deduction is allowed per month, up to 10% of your grant, only if a beneficiary has consented to such a deduction.

Furthermore, beneficiaries can dispute an unauthorised deduction by:

Visiting their nearest Sassa local office to report the matter for investigation

Dispute the deduction by sending an SMS to 34548 with your ID number and the financial services provider’s name

Contact the insurer/financial services provider directly to cancel the policy.

