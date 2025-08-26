Sassa to roll out biometric enrolment for social grants in September

The system will require new applicants to submit either fingerprint or facial recognition data as part of the application process.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will begin mandatory biometric enrolment for all new social grant applications from 1 September 2025, in a bid to tighten security and curb fraud.

Sassa confirmed on Monday that the Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment system will be rolled out across all its offices nationwide from next month.

The agency described the move as a “new digital era” aimed at safeguarding South Africa’s R250 billion social assistance programme.

“The biometric enrolment is set to be a precursor to detect and nip in the bud any potentially fraudulent activities in Sassa’s grant system,” the agency said.

Fraud prevention at the core

The biometric initiative follows extensive negotiations with organised labour, which Sassa said had delayed the original implementation date.

CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the resolution of those talks.

“Our plans were to commence with biometric enrolment at the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year; however, we hit a snag, but we have ironed out the issues that delayed our plans, and it is all systems go for the implementation,” Matlou said.

Sassa said the technology will strengthen its ability to detect fraudulent applications, particularly cases involving forged green identity documents that frontline staff cannot reliably pick up.

According to the agency, the system is expected to:

Significantly reduce fraudulent applications and duplicate payments.

Verify beneficiary authenticity and provide proof of life.

Minimise inclusion errors.

Streamline documentation processes.

Enhance audit outcomes and strengthen record integrity.

Improve public trust in the Social Assistance Programme.

Biometric data now compulsory

From 1 September, all new applications captured and approved will require biometric data through electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) systems.

Any applications without biometric enrolment will be placed under review, with applicants notified to submit their biometrics as part of the process.

“This initiative will ensure the enhancement of risk controls, contributing to a more secure and accountable grants system, whilst ascertaining that social grant recipients are living individuals at the time of application,” Sassa stated.

Training and infrastructure in place

The agency said the necessary infrastructure and digital tools had been installed in all Sassa offices, with August dedicated to training frontline staff to ensure “effective and efficient implementation” of the biometric rollout.

Sassa reiterated its commitment to ensuring that “the right social grant goes to the right beneficiary,” and warned that it would act decisively against any officials suspected of colluding with fraudsters.

“The agency will not hesitate to act against any of its officials should they be suspected of working with anyone to defraud its systems,” it said.

