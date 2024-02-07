Saudi Arabia says no ties with Israel without independent Palestinian state

South Africa took Israel to the ICJ which ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

As the war in Gaza continues, Saudi Arabia has told Washington it will not establish ties with Israel until an independent Palestinian state “is recognised”, the Gulf kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.”

Saudi Arabia also reiterated its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state.

“This must be recognised on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitimate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all.”

The announcement by Saudi Arabia came in response to comments by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who told reporters on Tuesday that talks on Saudi-Israeli normalisation were “ongoing” and that Washington had “received positive feedback from both sides that they’re willing to continue to have those discussions” according to AFP.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to ignore the order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after its ruling in January.

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

In its judgment, the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

“The state of Israel shall ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1. The State of Israel shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza strip,” Justice Joan Donoghue, the court’s president said.

While the court stopped short of using the word “ceasefire” Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, said the “only ones who are interpreting the ICJ’S verdict differently for the sake of propaganda is the State of Israel”.

Lamola said The Hague basically ordered Israel to ceasefire in Gaza.

“With regards to the ceasefire it (ICJ) did not use the same words that we put, but its exactly what we requested for. Minister Pandor explained it, that there is no way that you can allow for humanitarian aid without ceasefire.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the ICJ ruling that Israel’s actions in Gaza are plausibly genocidal saying Israel’s “commitment to international law is unwavering”.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at more than 27 500 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 66 900 injured in the enclave since Israel’s attack.

Israel estimates that about 1 200 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on 7 October.

