Siya Kolisi, Rachel John, a Liverpool surfboard and THAT J-Bay birthday…

A seaside birthday and a rather telling surfboard: Fans are convinced Siya Kolisi was at Rachel John’s Jeffreys Bay 25th bash. Here's why...

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has once again sparked romance speculation after being spotted at influencer Rachel John’s extended 25th birthday celebrations in Jeffreys Bay.

The Dutch-Nigerian model and surfing instructor, who turned 25 on New Year’s Eve, celebrated her milestone birthday at Surf Lodge South Africa – a spot the philanthropist calls “where it [her Mzansi adventures and ventures] all started”.

While the high-profile pair haven’t confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans pieced together “evidence” from overlapping social media posts pointing to the 34-year-old rugby icon’s presence in J-Bay.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: Rumoured relationship timeline

The romance rumours started in November 2025 when Kolisi and John were spotted courtside at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, alongside fellow Springboks and close friends Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman.

Since then, the rugby player, who originally hails from Port Elizabeth, has frequently commented on the Dutch influencer’s social media posts with heart emojis and cryptic messages.

Dutch influencer Rachel John and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi stepped out together in Turin after the national rugby team’s crushing victory against Italy. Pictures: Instagram and X

The ATP tournament outing however was the first time Siya Kolisi was seen with a possible romantic interest since his October 2024 separation from his wife of eight years, Rachel Kolisi.

The Springboks skipper, who has signed up to play for the Stormers this year, shares two children – Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9) – with his estranged wife.

The Citizen reported in December on “Captain Fantastic” spending Christmas in the Seychelles with his children and younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, while John spent time in Amsterdam.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi enjoyed a tropical festive getaway in the Seychelles with his children and siblings. Pictures: Instagram/ @siyakolisi

Both returned to South Africa shortly before her birthday, with the rugby player commenting with heart emojis on her Instagram posts, as well as stating: “SA looks good on you”.

Bok on the beach? Key evidence from Rachel John’s J-Bay birthday

The reality star and mixed martial arts fighter’s Jeffreys Bay birthday is just the latest hint in what has become a steadily growing rumour mill.

The following subtle “soft-launch” clues confirming the double World Cup-winning skipper’s attendance at John’s milestone birthday have convinced many that the pair are in fact dating.

Matching locations : Both shared Instagram Stories from the same Surf Lodge in J-Bay, including identical balcony views with matching wooden deck details.

: Both shared Instagram Stories from the same Surf Lodge in J-Bay, including identical balcony views with matching wooden deck details. Reflection in photos : In one image of John opening some of her gifts, Kolisi’s reflection is visible in a window as he films her.

: In one image of John opening some of her gifts, Kolisi’s reflection is visible in a window as he films her. Video clues: A background dancer in John’s party video wore the exact outfit – white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and yellow wristwatch – seen on Kolisi in his Instagram stories.

The Liverpool FC surfboard speculation…

Adding fuel to the fire, John previously shared content of herself painting the Liverpool FC logo on a new surfboard.

Kolisi is known for being a die-hard Liverpool supporter, leading fans to speculate it was a playful nod – or even a gift – tied to their shared interests.

While not directly linked to the birthday, this detail has resurfaced amid the J-Bay sightings. At the time when Rachel John shared the post on her TikTok account, many fans already interpreted it as more than a coincidence.

Until either party confirms or denies the rumours, social media will likely continue doing what it does best: connecting dots and debating every detail…