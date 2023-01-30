School set on fire in North West – equipment, furniture and files damaged

Asanda Mbayimbayi

The North West Education MEC Viola Motsumi has condemned the torching of schools after a principal’s office and a classroom at Mothelesi Secondary School were burnt down at Shaleng Village, near Pampierstad, North West province, on Saturday morning.

At 6am on Saturday the school principal received a call from one of the pupils saying the school was on fire.

Torching of schools criticised

Motsumi criticised the torching of the school, saying it takes the education system backwards.

“I take this time to strongly condemn the torching of Mothelesi Secondary School.

“Such incidents delay the delivery of quality education to the learners.

“This incident is going to exacerbate the infrastructural backlogs faced by the province. I want to call on the law enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone behind this horrible incident,” said Motsumi.

Motsumi said two photocopiers, one printer, one fridge, classroom furniture and the school’s files were damaged by the fire.

“I appeal to the members of the public to work with the Department of Education to protect school infrastructure as the department relies on communities to ensure that the much-needed resources are taken care of,” said Motsumi.

Education system feeling the heat

Spokesperson of the North West Department of Education Elias Malindi appealed to help protect schools.

“Such incidents cannot happen on our watch, we need to work together to protect the infrastructure of the school and ensure that our children receive the best education they can get,” said Malindi

Education activist Hendrik Makaneta said that it is mostly public schools that are torched.

“Public schools always suffer the brunt of being put to flames.

“This is a very negative thing and happens because of the lack of discipline in our society.

“The situations in our society have become very violent which has led to such situations of the burning down of schools,” said Makaneta.

