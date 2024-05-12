Chiefs suffer defensive duo blow ahead of AmaZulu clash

"We are Kaizer Chiefs and we can’t use that as an excuse," says Johnson.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Calvin Johnson has given an injury update ahead of Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu at 5.30pm.



The Amakhosi coach revealed that defenders Dillan Solomons and Reeve Frosler will miss the clash against Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium because of injuries.

Also missing the game are Edmilson Dove and Given Msimango who will be serving suspensions having received red cards in the last few games for Chiefs.

Despite these setbacks, Johnson remains optimistic that the depth within his squad has the quality to mitigate the enforced absence of these players.

“Overall, we have trained well. The boys are looking positive. We have had a few setbacks in defence due to suspensions for (Edmilson) Dove and Given (Msimango), plus injuries to Dillon Solomons and Reeve Frosler from the game against TS Galaxy.



“But, we are Kaizer Chiefs and we can’t use that as an excuse. The players who will come in are always ready to play and do a job against AmaZulu,” Johnson told the Chiefs media.



“We have noted how they play generally, although that can change. They usually play a high line and go with a lone striker and overlapping fullbacks. They have good players who can operate between the lines, but we have worked on our own ways of causing them problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu will be without Sede Junior Dion when they face Chiefs on Saturday. The striker is serving suspension after collecting his forth yellow card in AmaZulu’s last game against Stellenbosch FC.