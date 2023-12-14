Seismic survey fury: Concerns over animal welfare, environmental impact

EnerGeo pushes ahead with 3D seismic survey despite animal welfare and fishing concerns, sparking scientific vs community clash.

EnerGeo Alliance has announced it is forging ahead with 3D seismic survey, despite calls from civil organisations highlighting critical concerns related to animal welfare and environmental impact.

Scientific director for EnerGeo Alliance Alex Loureiro said they have noted all the concerns and while science does not have all the answers, there will be no harm done to animals.

“There are cases where folks may not have all of the information. “This is an extremely technical industry and there’s a lot of science going into this,” she said.

“And so we want to empower you all to have all of that information, to be familiar with us so we can provide information if you have questions.

“So we want to be responsive to those concerns in a way we can best, as a science-led organisation, provide the technical information for you all so that you can share it with your stakeholders.”

This is after the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) submitted a formal appeal against the proposed 3D seismic survey off the southeast coast of South Africa to highlight the insufficient consideration of animal welfare aspects in the preliminary assessment and authorisation.

“We have highlighted the disingenuous approach of the stakeholders pursuing the project in the appeal,” said the NSPCA’s Jacques Peacock.

“The survey area borders threatened ecosystems, with inadequate consideration of shock waves, sound disturbance and pollution travelling beyond the survey area.”

According to GroundUp, the heritage impact assessment (HIA) which forms part of the basic assessment, also raised concerns of small-scale fishers during public hearings, noting that while scientific studies have found that the impact of seismic surveys on fishing stocks was low, there was a potential impact on fishing yield which may impact small-scale traditional fishing communities.

“Communities have expressed definite concern about multiple applications in their fishing waters and potential long term effects of these surveys resulting in oil and gas companies applying for production rights.”

Small-scale fishers in Lamberts Bay were on record saying they believed there was evidence that seismic surveys conducted in 2021 affected their snoek catches in 2022 and this was noted at a number of public hearings required for the environmental authorisation.

“These communities have expressed concerns about the effect that the proposed 3D reconnaissance project will have on the fishing stock, that will impact their livelihoods,” the HIA said.

“It is also evident that they do not place much faith in the findings of the scientific fishing stock studies for this and other similar projects.”

Earth and Marine Environmental Consultants’ Ross Compton said in relation to other potential challenges and also opportunities really in relation to fisheries, they were looking at stakeholder engagements.