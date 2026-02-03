South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Senteeko Dam still at risk nearly two weeks after warning

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

3 February 2026

01:15 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Communities must heed warnings about building on floodplains, authorities say.

Residents warned Senteeko Dam could collapse at any time

Senteeko Dam spillway. Picture Supplied/ Department of Water and Sanitation.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

It has been nearly two weeks since the Department of Water and Sanitation announced the potential collapse of Senteeko Dam, officially known as My Own Dam.

The announcement prompted authorities to issue evacuation notices to residents living downstream.

According to the department, the structural integrity of the dam was compromised by seasonal and heavy rainfall that has battered the Mpumalanga province.

The City of Mbombela ordered residents living downstream of the dam, situated between Kaapsehoop and Barberton, to evacuate immediately after the dam wall approached failure following days of relentless rainfall.

At the time, Mayor Sibongile Makushe-Mazibuko confirmed the severity of the situation, warning that a collapse would send a devastating wall of water through multiple river systems.

“Senteeko Dam wall is busy failing due to the rain,” Makushe-Mazibuko said.

“If the dam wall does fail, there will be a 1.82 million m³ rush of water into the Suidkaap.”

Emergency response teams working around the clock

In a recent update, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo confirmed that engineers and disaster teams remain on site implementing measures to prevent the disaster from happening.

He said teams were working to widen an emergency spillway, lower water levels, and closely monitor the dam’s integrity.

“These efforts remain ongoing because the risk has not yet passed,” Mahlobo stated. “Government remains on site and on alert until it does.”

RELATED ARTICLES

The deputy minister noted that while there are no densely populated towns along the projected flood path and no cross-border impacts are anticipated, the situation remains serious.

“The presence of farming communities in this corridor makes our responsibility real and immediate,” he said.

Structural failure could occur without warning

Last week, the department announced that emergency interventions were underway at the dam after recent heavy rains compromised the safety of the structure.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa confirmed that engineers and technical teams are implementing emergency measures while continuing to monitor and assess the situation.

Mavasa emphasised the unpredictable nature of the threat facing communities downstream.

“Structural failure may occur suddenly,” she said. “That is why immediate evacuation and cooperation with authorities is essential.”

ALSO READ: Senteeko Dam still at risk of collapse as emergency interventions continue

Warning issued to communities nationwide

Mahlobo warned residents and dwellers nationwide about the dangers associated with building homes, businesses, or infrastructure on floodplains, riverbanks, or directly below dams, stating that such practices place lives at risk.

“Floodwater does not respect boundaries, and when dams come under pressure, it is often those living in vulnerable locations who face the greatest danger,” Mahlobo said.

“Communities living downstream of dams must also remain alert to rainfall patterns beyond their immediate surroundings, as flooding can be triggered by heavy rain upstream, far from where people live, but still result in sudden and dangerous surges of water downstream.”

READ NEXT: Barberton dam ‘at risk of collapsing’: These are the areas being asked to evacuate

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

dam David Mahlobo Department of Water and Sanitation Mpumalanga

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Thabo Bester files another legal challenge against the state
Rugby Rugby World Cup 2027: All the fixtures, venues and kick-off times confirmed
Weather More wild weather on cards this week
Motoring Big petrol and diesel price cuts from Wednesday – here’s how much you’ll pay
News ‘Nothing sinister’ about errors on Armand Swart murder ballistic report, says analyst

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News