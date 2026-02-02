Man dies in apparent drowning incident at Table Mountain Dam

Police have opened an inquest docket.

A man has died in what appears to have been a drowning incident in Table Mountain Dam.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it was alerted by the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services Control following reports of a drowning in progress at De Villiers Dam, Constantia Nek, on Sunday.

Recovery

NSRI Hout Bay coxswain Chris Westcott said several emergency services personnel, including the South African Police Service and Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers, responded to the incident.

“On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers initiated a search in De Villiers Dam for a 20-year-old male from Plumstead, whose friends on the scene indicated where he had gone missing in the dam, reportedly while swimming in shallow water.

“Police divers took over the search efforts and located and recovered the body of the man from underwater. Sadly, the man was declared deceased by paramedics. The body of the man was taken into the care ofthe Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services,” Westcott said.

Inquest

Westcott said police have opened an inquest docket.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man. The cooperation and the swift response of TMNP rangers, NSRI Hout Bay rescue swimmers, Police and the emergency services to this remote location is commended.”

Missing man

Meanwhile, the NSRI is searching for a man following reports of a drowning at Cosy Bay, Oudekraal (on the Atlantic Seaboard, between Bakoven and Llandudno).

NSRI Bakoven station commander Bevan Geyser said the search for the man is ongoing.

“On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers entered the water, conducting free dive search efforts for an unidentified male reported by eyewitnesses to have entered the water and who appeared to get into difficulties before disappearing underwater.

“The NSRI rescue craft conducted surface water search efforts in and beyond the surf zone. NSRI shore crew and City of Cape Town lifeguards searched the shoreline, and an aerial search was conducted by the EMS Metro Rescue Drone Unit,” Geyser said.

Search

Geyser said there has been no sighting of the man.

“Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the missing man. Police divers and Police Sea Borderline Control will continue in ongoing search efforts.”

Geyser said police are investigating.

