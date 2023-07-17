Sudden surge in shack fires as winter sets in

By Cheryl Kahla

As freezing weather conditions continue to spread across South Africa, emergency medical services are reporting an increasing number of shack fires.

The uptick also includes burn injuries, cases of smoke inhalation, events of accidental fuel consumption, and death.

On Monday, government expressed grave concern about the fires.

KZN shack fires

On Sunday, a fire ravaged the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), destroying more than 1 100 dwellings.

More than 3 000 residents were displaced.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, confirmed one person had died in the incident.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Mukurob Netshiunda said police are investigating after the burned body of a 27-year-old man was found on Kennedy Road on Sunday morning.

It is alleged the shacks caught fire just before 2am on Sunday, 16 July.

The cause of the blaze was still unknown at the time of publishing.

Gift of the Givers at scene

Gift of the Givers stepped in to aid victims, providing essential supplies such as clothing, blankets, mattresses, and non-perishable food.

The organisation’s project coordinator Ali Sablay on Monday said the devastation could have been worse if not for the swift response of local firefighters.

Sablay said Gift of the Givers assisted in evacuating the area.

Apart from food and clothes, he noted the need for school supplies.

Uniforms, clothing, textbooks and stationery for children affected by the fires would be appreciated, Sablay said.

Evaton shack fire

Tragedy struck in separate incidents across the country, with lives lost in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, and Mamelodi East Ext 18 in Pretoria, Gauteng.

In Evaton, a one-year-old baby girl named Londeka burnt to death during the early hours of Saturday morning when she was left unattended with a lit candle.

Londeka’s mother, Abongiwe, later told Sedibeng Star she didn’t realise she had left the candle burning when she returned to a nearby shebeen.

Mamelodi East fire

In a separate incident, a 47-year-old father and his two children, aged six and nine, burnt to death when their shack in Mamelodi East caught alight.

Neighbours said they were awoken by the screams of the father and his children. They carried buckets of water to quell the blaze but “the fire was too strong.”

According to neighbour David Mabunda, the fire “started around 1:20 am, and by the time the emergency services arrived, it had already taken the lives of the father and his two children”.

Residents blamed the shortage of water in the area for their loss, claiming they could have saved the family had there been easier access to water supply.

Government’s response

Government has urged anyone who uses open fires for cooking or heating purposes to exercise maximum caution to prevent the loss of life.

To curb the potential risk of fires, the following safety measures can be implemented in winter:

Ensure all candles are placed in a safe non-explosive candle holder away from material that burns such as curtains, tablecloths, bedding, furniture, etc.

Never leave children alone without responsible adults around heaters or any source of fire.

Those who smoke must always ensure cigarettes are put out completely.

Beware of the dangers of illegal and faulty electrical connections. Any electrical connections must be done by an accredited electrician.

Build dwellings at least three metres apart to prevent fires from spreading rapidly. The open space between dwellings must be kept clean.

Keep roads and access to dwellings clear at all times so that emergency vehicles have unobstructed access.

Should a fire break out, Arrive Alive suggests to sound the alarm immediately to alert others in the house and neighbours.

Even for minor fires, it’s crucial to call the fire department. If a room fills with smoke, escape by crawling along the floor.