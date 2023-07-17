Gift of the Givers’ final plea to Al-Qaeda to release Gerco van Deventer

By Faizel Patel

Gift of the Givers has made its final passionate attempt to convince the JNIM (al-Qaeda) in Mali to release South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer.

Western Cape resident Van Deventer has been held hostage for almost six years following his kidnapping in Libya in 2017.

After his abduction, Van Deventer was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and has since been moved to Mali where he is currently being held captive.

Negotiations

Gif of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation’s negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, returned from Mali recently having engaged everyone possible to secure the release of Van Deventer, who has been in custody for 5 years and 8 months, making him probably the longest held South African in captivity.

“Yehia met the chief intermediary, several other intermediaries, elders, tribal leaders and people of influence to convince JNIM (Al Qaeda) to consider a ransom free release as there was no source to provide ransom money.

“Yehia also met Mali state security to facilitate a safe passage in the event a release occurs. The limiting factor in an unconditional release is the fact that JNIM “purchased” Gerco from a group in Libya, and captors always want to be compensated for their “investment.” Sooliman said.

Pleas from Gerco’s family

Sooliman added that Gift of the Givers also made an impassioned plea in Ramadan, the month of Mercy, which is also known to “soften hearts”, to release Gerco unconditionally.

“Supported by vigils and placard displays at Pelican Park at the time of fast breaking, a letter from the Muslim Judicial Council, a video message by them in Arabic, a video appeal from Shereen van Deventer and her son, Asher, Gift of the Givers requested Al Qaeda to contemplate an unconditional release having sent all this material to them.”

He said JNIM confirmed receipt of all the material within 48 hours.

“Under normal circumstances they would then send an answer within 72 hours if they don’t agree. Two months later we haven’t received anything in the negative. On several occasions they said it is under discussion.

“We reminded them of our request during the days of Hajj (pilgrimage), yet another blessed time, again the answer was that they are considering. Inside information received puts those in favour of unconditional release at a higher percentage than those uncertain,” Sooliman said.

Sooliman said both Mali and SA state security have offered Gift of the Givers total co-operation.

“We’ve met both sides. A letter from SA state security to Mali state security requesting assistance in the Gerco case reached them last week. Mali state security has confirmed receipt and has requested Yehia to come back from South Africa to meet them.

Humanitarian assistance

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers has initiated an immediate humanitarian assistance after 120 bandits on motorcycles attacked poor villagers in Gao, internally displacing 600 families, one of whom is Yehia’s father.

“With all our above interventions and a huge dose of ongoing prayer, we hope that Gerco is released unconditionally soon. JNIM have been unambiguous in their communication that within the group an unconditional release is being discussed.

There hasn’t been an outright rejection. We have made it clear to JNIM that this is Gift of the Givers’ final attempt as there are no alternative offerings except the ransom free request,” Sooliman said.

