Has government been blue-ticking State Capture report recommendations? Ramaphosa answers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected claims that the recommendation made by the State Capture Commission has been swept under the carpet.

Ramaphosa on Monday claimed that there had been significant progress in implementing accountability measures and institutional reforms.

Zondo blasts Ramaphosa

Last week, former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed the pain he had to endure to swear in corrupt Cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them.

Zondo said that more than 30 years after democracy, corruption has reached crippling levels as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) comes under scrutiny with concerns and questions raised about its handling of state capture-related cases.

He delivered a scathing rebuke to Ramaphosa about the ministers he appointed to be part of his Cabinet,

“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,” Zondo said.

Progress report

On Monday, the Presidency released the latest progress report on the implementation of actions arising from Ramaphosa’s response to the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, showing significant progress across both accountability measures and institutional reforms.

It said Ramaphosa also submitted the report to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

“The report, covering the period up to the end of Quarter 4 2024/25, reveals that of the 60 actions identified in the President’s October 2022 Response Plan, 48% are complete or substantially complete, 23% are on track, and 29% are delayed but receiving attention”.

Action

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that while the president acknowledged there are challenges with the NPA, he maintains that action is being taken against individuals implicated in the looting of state funds.

“The progress outlined in this report demonstrates the unwavering commitment to ensuring that those responsible for state capture are held accountable and that the systemic weaknesses that enabled this assault on our democracy are permanently addressed.

“Government has recovered nearly R11 billion in stolen public funds, strengthened our law enforcement capacity and implemented comprehensive reforms across government.

“However, this work is far from complete. President Ramaphosa remain committed to the full implementation of the State Capture Commission’s recommendations and to rebuilding public trust in our institutions,” Magwenya said.

Magwenya added that Ramaphosa emphasised that the “effectiveness of these reforms will ultimately be measured by their ability” to prevent future occurrences of state capture and restore public trust in state institutions.

