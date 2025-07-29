Cartoon of the day: 29 July 2025

Zondo said it was painful to have to swear in ministers implicated in his state capture report.

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing ministers to his Cabinet despite serious state capture findings against them.

Zondo said it was painful to have to swear in the tainted ministers.

“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted’,” he said.

Zondo also told the South African Council of Churches anti-corruption summit that Ramaphosa had been “inconsistent” in disciplining Cabinet ministers implicated in wrongdoing.

