Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 29 July 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

29 July 2025

07:12 am

Zondo said it was painful to have to swear in ministers implicated in his state capture report.

Cartoon Zondo Ramaphosa

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing ministers to his Cabinet despite serious state capture findings against them.

Zondo said it was painful to have to swear in the tainted ministers.

“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted’,” he said.

Zondo also told the South African Council of Churches anti-corruption summit that Ramaphosa had been “inconsistent” in disciplining Cabinet ministers implicated in wrongdoing.

NOW READ: Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture and corrupt ministers

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Cyril Ramaphosa Raymond Zondo

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Has government been blue-ticking State Capture report recommendations? Ramaphosa answers
Politics Emma Powell resignation: Here’s who will replace her as DA international relations spokesperson
Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp