Sinkhole develops on Hendrik Potgieter Drive in Roodepoort

A sinkhole is forming on the shoulder of Hendrik Potgieter Drive near Hillfox Value Centre in Roodepoort.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport announced on Tuesday that the developing cavity is located on Route P126/1 between Albert Street and Rhinoceros Road.

It said that the sinkhole is located in the southbound lane heading toward Johannesburg.

Traffic measures implemented

The department has implemented a temporary traffic detour and a partial road closure in the affected zone.

“Both lanes remain operational, but motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when driving near the site,” the department said.

Investigation underway

The department announced that it is working with geotechnical specialists to investigate the issue and begin repair efforts without delay.

Motorists are strongly advised to drive with heightened caution when nearing or travelling through the affected area.

The department confirmed that it will maintain close surveillance of the situation.

It also promised to “provide updates as rehabilitation work progresses”.

Moreover, the department expressed appreciation “for the cooperation and patience of all road users as we work to ensure safety and restore the road to full operation”.

