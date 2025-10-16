Roughly 35 taxi drivers per day found without valid licences in Gauteng

The Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate has fined almost 500 taxi drivers for having invalid driver's licences in the last two weeks.

The Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate (GTI) has been cracking down on vehicle-related infringements across the province.

Created to bolster traffic law enforcement in Gauteng, the GTI is a dedicated team consisting of 96 officers.

Launched in June, the unit aims to reduce taxi violence, enhance public transport safety, promote responsible road use and reduce taxi-related traffic violations.

Almost 500 in 14 days

Operations in the last two weeks alone have seen the unit record hundreds of compliance infringements.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) stated on Wednesday that a “troubling pattern” was emerging with regards to minibus taxi operators.

Between 29 September and 12 October, the unit found 496 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driver’s licences.

Additionally, 234 minibus taxis were operating without licence disks and 189 taxis were “discontinued” for non-compliance.

One non-taxi driving motorists was also arrested for cloning their vehicle’s licence disk.

“We are reclaiming our roads. We are doing this to restore order and to instil discipline in the interest of road safety,” declared transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

Licence renewals

Weekly operations will continue as part of a long-term strategy aimed a strengthening compliance in the public transport sector.

In the same two week period, roughly 1 600 manual infringement notices were written up, as well as just over 2 000 being recorded using the GTI’s electronic e-Force devices.

“We will continue to crack down on non-compliance, illegal operations, and criminal activities that threaten the safety and integrity of our transport system.

“The safety of our commuters and the integrity of our licensing system remain non-negotiable priorities for this government,” stated the MEC.

As of August, the Department of Transport was still dealing with a backlog of roughly 500 000 driver’s licences following a breakdown of the printing machine earlier this year.

The department announced in June that the costs of obtaining a temporary licence would be waived from July while the backlog is addressed.

