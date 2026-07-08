Six state properties renewed to continue GBVF shelter services in Western Cape

Macpherson said the agreement demonstrates the department's commitment to ensuring state-owned property benefits the public

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson on Wednesday formalised the renewal of six state-owned properties that will continue to be used by the Western Cape Department of Social Development to provide shelter and support services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The signing ceremony, held at the Western Cape Department of Social Development, saw Macpherson renew the provincial government’s use of the properties alongside Western Cape Provincial Minister for Social Development Jaco Londt.

Western Cape Provincial Minister for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers also attended the ceremony.

The six properties are located in Aurora, Albertinia, Heidelberg, Laingsburg and Moorreesburg.

They have already been used to provide shelter and care services for GBVF victims and survivors, with the renewal ensuring that the facilities remain available.

Public assets must serve communities

Macpherson said the agreement demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring that state-owned property benefits the public rather than remaining unused.

“When I took office, I made it clear that public assets must be used for the public good. This renewal gives practical meaning to that commitment by ensuring that these state-owned properties continue serving as safe spaces for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

He said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure was proud to support the Western Cape Department of Social Development and its partners in providing shelter, care and protection to victims and survivors of GBVF.

“The days of public properties lying idle, attracting crime and degradation, must come to an end. These assets must be used to improve lives, strengthen service delivery and restore dignity to our people,” Macpherson said.

The minister said the renewal also forms part of the department’s broader programme to ensure state-owned properties are actively used to support service delivery.

He added that the department has identified 801 unused and non-essential state-owned properties for sale or repurposing.

Partnership to protect vulnerable people

Londt said the continued partnership between the national and provincial departments would help strengthen support for victims and survivors of GBVF.

“This renewal reflects our shared commitment to putting the needs of our citizens first. By continuing this partnership, we are ensuring that these properties remain safe havens for women, children and vulnerable people fleeing gender-based violence and other crises.”

He thanked Macpherson for renewing the agreement and acknowledged Simmers for his continued support.

“Together, we are strengthening support for survivors and building safer communities across the Western Cape,” Londt said.

Infrastructure as a tool for dignity

Simmers said infrastructure should be used to improve people’s lives and create safer communities.

“We view infrastructure as a catalyst for dignity and spatial transformation, and there is no greater dignity we can provide than a safe haven for vulnerable members of our communities.”

He added that the agreement reflected the government’s commitment to putting public assets to productive use.

“Today, we are seeing the practical execution of our shared commitment to make public assets available for the public good.

“As the Department of Infrastructure, we pledge our ongoing support to ensure these assets are preserved, maintained, and kept fit-for-purpose,” Simmers said.