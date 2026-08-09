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Deadly night in Western Cape as 11 killed in 3 shootings

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By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

2 minute read

9 August 2026

12:33 pm

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The shootings took place in Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha

Western Cape shootings Langa Gugulethu Khayelitsha

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Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in hotspots in the province after 11 people were killed in three separate shootings on Saturday night.

The shootings took place in Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

Three shootings in Western Cape

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said three men were shot dead in the TR Section at Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, just before 11pm.

Around the same time, four men and a woman were shot and killed at Winnie Mandela Street in Phase 3, Langa.

Then, at around 4am, two men and a woman were killed in the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu.

Potelwa said reinforcements have been deployed to the three areas as well as other hotspots in the Western Cape.

He added that no arrests have been made yet and police are investigating the motives for the shootings.

Potelwa said Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Sizakhele Dyantyi, will visit the affected communities and oversee the deployments in Langa, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

Two police members shot in Reiger Park

The shootings come after two Anti-Gang Unit members were killed in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday night. The police officers were responding to gunshots in the area when two women were also killed.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia will visit the scene of the shooting on Sunday afternoon.

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Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will accompany Cachalia in Reiger Park.

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Crime and Courts Khayelitsha Police shootings Western Cape

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