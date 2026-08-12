Let’s build a Blue Zone in South Africa

What if living longer meant growing vegetables, walking more and finally abandoning the cult of constant exhaustion?

Having read an interesting article recently, I learnt that the world has its famous longevity hotspots – from Okinawa to Sardinia.

Then, I wondered why we cannot do the same. SA can absolutely create its own Blue Zone. We just need a plan – and possibly better pavements.

First, let’s decide on the perfect location. It has to be somewhere with decent weather, strong community spirit and enough hills to keep everyone accidentally fit.

My vote? Somewhere between the rolling farmlands of the Western Cape and the gentle coastline of the Garden Route.

Mild climate. Fresh produce. Scenic views dramatic enough to keep your blood pressure entertained but not elevated.

We can call it Blue Zone Bay.

What will people actually do there, my son asked. For starters, nobody joins a gym. Ever.

Movement happens organically. You walk to the bakery because parking is intentionally inconvenient.

You grow tomatoes because everyone else does and you refuse to be shown up by Doris next door.

You hang washing on a line because tumble dryers are quietly “discouraged” (read: unplugged).

Diet? Mostly beans, veggies, mielies, sourdough and the occasional piece of braai meat, because this is South Africa and braai is in our genes.

Wine in moderation. Rooibos by the gallon. Sugar is allowed, but only if you had to climb a hill first.

Stress management is compulsory. There will be daily sunset stoep-sittings.

No phones allowed. If you bring one, it gets locked in a tin labelled “For Emergencies and Load Shedding Only.”

Elders are not hidden away. They are installed like national monuments.

At 90, you are required to mentor at least three younger humans and teach them one practical skill: how to bake bread, grow spinach, or mind their own business.

Children will roam freely, because safety in a Blue Zone depends less on electric fencing and more on nosy neighbours.

Work will exist, but at a humane pace. Meetings must include snacks. Anyone using the phrase “circle back” is gently escorted to the compost heap for reflection.

And healthcare? Preventative. Walking clubs. Community choirs (excellent for lung capacity and gossip circulation).

So where should we build it? Honestly, anywhere South Africans decide to slow down, eat together, laugh loudly, and stop pretending exhaustion is a personality trait.

Longevity isn’t about adding years. It’s about making sure the years want to stay.