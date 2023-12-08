WATCH: First class comfort at newly revamped JHB Emirates premium lounge

After being closed for almost two years, Emirates has reopened their premium lounge at OR Tambo International Airport.

If you have ever wondered why people fork out tens of thousands of rands to fly first class or business class, Emirates will show you just how comfortable all that cash can make your travelling journey.

The Citizen was invited to the official relaunch of the Emirates lounge at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg earlier this week where we got a little taste of how the other 1% of passengers travel.

If we are judging the ‘book by its cover’ [the stylish and comfortable lounge], we can only imagine how luxurious and relaxing a first class or business class trip with the airline is. There’s no scrambling around to find a seat at a coffee shop, a charging point for your cell-phone or laptop, or having to squad on the hard metal chairs when your flight is delayed.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

In the Emirates lounge, you can sit back in the newly re-upholstered leather chairs, sip on a glass of Champagne and enjoy a delicious, warm meal while you wait to board your flight.

ALSO SEE: The world’s two two most expensive cities revealed

Fly better with Emirates

Addressing the media at the relaunch, Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager of Emirates South Africa said the airline goes through great lengths to deliver ever better experiences for their customers.

“Our signature services are distinctive, personalised and meticulously designed to provide a high standard of service and quality that premium customers have come to expect of the brand,” he said.

Parambil added that the dedicated lounge in Johannesburg underpin their efforts and commitment to serve Johannesburg and is integral in offering a seamless travel experience for their premium customers.

What Emirates premium customers get

Chauffeur driven service to the airport

Dedicated check-in counters and priority baggage

Relaxed and formal seating in the lounge

Fully equipped business centre with six state of the art touch screen workstations

Complimentary Wi-Fi and LED TV’s

Restroom with showers

Prayer room

Range of luxury spa products

Extensive complimentary buffet that includes a spread of local, Middle Eastern, Asian and European dishes, along with classic South African desserts

Selection of fine wine and beverages

39 lounges across the world

Emirates has a vast network of 39 airport lounges:

7 in Dubai

Auckland

Bangkok

Birmingham

Boston

Cairo

Cape Town

Colombo

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Glasgow

Hamburg

London Gatwick

London Heathrow

Los Angeles

Manchester

Melbourne

Milan

Munich

New York

Paris

Perth

Rome

San Francisco

Singapore Sydney

NOW READ: Top 5 cities in the world with the best food diversity and experience