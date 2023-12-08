Police make breakthrough, arrest trio linked to Sandton shooting

The man’s wife managed to flee the scene with a large amount of cash.

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting of a Sandton businessman outside his upmarket home in Morningside during a botched robbery on Thursday morning.

The trio were handcuffed on Thursday night, hours after they shot the 43-year-old man on Coleraine Drive, Sandton. The businessman died in hospital hours later, according to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

It is understood the businessman’s wife managed to flee the scene of the shooting with a large amount of cash.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said after the shooting, a team of detectives led by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit tracked down the suspects.

“On the evening of the same day, the team with the assistance of private security companies followed up on information which led them to the three suspects who were found driving the same vehicle that was used during the shooting. One of the suspects had a firearm which will be subjected to ballistic testing.

“All three suspects are expected to appear before court soon,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The suspects are expected to face a charge of attempted murder.

Tourist robberies

Meanwhile, North West police have confirmed they are searching for a group of suspects who robbed international tourists near Sun City on Friday.

It is understood tour groups came under attack by a gang using a luxury car to run buses off the road while travelling along the R556 towards Sun City.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the first attack took place on Friday when a bus ferrying 32 Austrian tourists was en route to Sun City from Pretoria when it came under attack from a group of suspects driving a white Audi Q3.

Myburgh said the second incident took place early Saturday morning.

It is understood the same Audi Q3 overtook a bus, when a group of suspects wearing masks drew weapons and forced the vehicle to a halt.

Myburg added that police constantly patrol busy routes.

“North West police said flying squad and highway patrol members were constantly patrolling the R566 road and the N4 to heighten visibility,” she said.

