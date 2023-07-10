By
PICTURES: Rare snow turns Joburg into winter wonderland
As various parts around Joburg report snowfalls, our photographers hit the streets to capture wonderland scenes from across the city.
Kathrine Williams and daughter Katie pose for a photograph as they build a snowman, 10 July 2023, at Jackson Dam in Alberton, following snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Myles Dryden throws a snowball at his sister, Riley as their mother Ann Dryden watches on as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Iris Russouw attempts to catch snowflakes on her tongue, 10 July 2023, in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, during a light snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Men walk along a snowy street as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Visitors to Jackson Dam in Alberton walk through the snow, 10 July 2023, following a snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People walk in the snow in Newtown on July 10, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Zoey Chiole, left, prepares a snowball for a snowball fight with Amy Masson, 10 July 2023, at the Jackson Dam in Alberton, following a snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Zoey Chiole prepares a snowball for a snowball fight, 10 July 2023, at the Jackson Dam in Alberton, following a snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Skyla-Ray Colam plays in the snow, 10 July 2023, at the Jackson Dam in Alberton, following a snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Snow covers the ground at Jackson Dam in Alberton, 10 July 2023, following a snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
John Henning (L) and Christina Steyn (R) enjoy the rare sight of snow falling in Johannesburg as a clod front sweeps across the country’s bringing sub zero temperatures, Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 July 2023. Roads had to be closed in the Eastern Cape and the SA weather service has warned that the snow in KwaZulu-Natal could also lead to road closures. Cold, wet and windy weather hit the Western Cape on 07 July afternoon and continued into 08. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A heart in the snow as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Rule Botha and her mother Lezani make snowballs as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Snow on old VW beetles as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Snow falls on a car as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Snowfall on plants as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
People stop to take photos in the snow in Newtown on July 10, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Students play in the snow in Newtown on July 10, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A snowman is seen 10 July 2023, at the Jackson Dam in Alberton, following a snowfall in the area. Snow is rare in Johannesburg but today large parts of the city experienced varying degrees of snow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
