Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
4 minute read
12 Nov 2022
5:45 am
Special Features

Activist Eman Safadi promotes women’s rights in Israel’s conservative communities

Safadi said although their religion had equal rights for men and women, there were still a lot of limitations.

Eman Safadi is one of the first female Druze journalists from a small conservative community in Israel. Picture: Reitumetse Makwea
Representation in media matters, because not only can it shape how people perceive others, but how people perceive themselves, and that's why the remarkable career of journalist and feminist activist Eman Safadi has been so significant. Growing up in a close-knit conservative religious minority Druze community in Yanuh in the north of Israel, Safadi said while women were not allowed to pursue many career paths, she always knew what she wanted to be when growing up. “When I was seven years old, my mom asked what I wanted to be when I grew up and all I can remember now...

