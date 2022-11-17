Israel’s ‘most wanted’ gang leader among eight nabbed in Bryanston

Faizel Patel

Police have arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive, Israel’s “most wanted” gang leader and seven others at a house in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the suspects were handcuffed during a multidisciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, National Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe the Israeli national was on Interpol’s Red Notice from 2015.

Most wanted

“He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder,” Mathe said.

“According to Israeli authorities, between 2003 and 2004, the suspect placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.

“As a result of the explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived.”

Bomb attack

Mathe added that in another incident, Israel’ “most wanted” gange leader also attempted to replicate his actions, after placing a bomb on top of a victim’s vehicle.

“In this crime incident, three people also sustained serious injuries.”

#sapsHQ A multi-disciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested Israeli’s most #wanted gang leader and seven others in Bryanston this morning. MLhttps://t.co/QGTsT0KaHC pic.twitter.com/04lceioJi8— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022

“During an early morning take down operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and six others, 12 firearms including 5 x assault rifles and 7 x pistols, 40 000 US Dollars, 3 suspected stolen motorcycles were seized, Mathe said.

Video: SAPS

Kidnapping suspect arrested

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have made another breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping, after arresting a 43-year-old man purported to be linked to detained suspected kidnapping kingpin Faizal Charloos.

The suspect was handcuffed on Tuesday during an integrated intelligence-driven operation led by the National Counter Crime Intelligence unit.

Tip-off

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said authorities received information about the suspect and pounced.

Charloos had a cellphone smuggled into his cell and was using it to communicate with his alleged accomplices on the outside, Netshiunda said.

