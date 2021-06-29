WATCH : Ex-State Security minister Cwele in the spotlight at Zondo

Citizen Reporter

Former State Security minister Siyabonga Cwele is due to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday to give evidence relating to the State Security Agency (SSA).

Cwele will be testifying before commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, having been implicated by an anonymous witness, known as Ms K – an active agent working for the SSA – during her testimony in January.

Ms K said the deep rot, maladministration and abuse of the agency at the executive level happened under the political leadership of Cwele and other State Security ministers including David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo.

It was also alleged that Cwele opposed the SSA’s investigation of the Gupta family. His testimony will start at 10am.

Norma Mngoma returns

The commission will also hear the cross-examination of Norma Mngoma by former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba once Cwele concludes for the day.

Gigaba instructed his legal representatives to apply for leave to cross-examine Mngoma after she continued with her evidence relating to the Gupta family and her estranged husband’s dealings with the fugitive brothers in May.

Watch the proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below: