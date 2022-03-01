State capture report: Mantashe seen by Bosasa leadership as ‘brilliant connection’

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The third instalment of the state capture report, published by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening, has found that Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe benefitted from security company Bosasa.

The business began as Meritum Hostels, then changed to Dyambu Operations, then Bosasa Operations.

Mantashe testified on 19 March 2021 in relation to Bosasa and also deposed two affidavits dated 8 March 2019 and 18 June 2019 – both in relation to Bosasa.

Chairperson of the state capture commission found in his latest report that Mantashe, along with others, benefitted from the company.



This after security upgrades were installed at his properties.

Mantashe admitted that security upgrades were installed at his properties but disputed that there was anything untoward about the installations, which were arranged between his security advisor and Mr Leshabane.

He also contended that it was not done on any basis to solicit favours from him, disputing that he was in any position to influence an office-bearer in any such position.

“Whilst the value of the installations may be in dispute, the fact of the installations, and the fact that they were not paid for my Mantashe, is common cause. The provision of free security installations was manifestly part of the corrupt modus operandi of Bosasa and its directors,” said Zondo.

While there was no evidence of a particular, named office bearer they sought to influence through Mantashe, evidence that stands is that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a “brilliant connection”.

He was the secretary-general of the party and a member of its national executive committee (NEC).



“In the circumstances, it may be concluded that there is a reasonable suspicion that Mantashe received the free installations knowing that Mr Leshabane sought through him to influence unspecified of unnamed office bearers that Bosasa sought to do business with, however, there is no eveidence that he acted upon the inducement provided to him.

“In the circumstances, there is reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover prima facie case against Mantashe in respect of the offence of corruption in terms of section 3 of PRECC, and the matter is referred for investigation.”