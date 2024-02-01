Gupta-linked Mosebenzi Zwane’s censure ‘a joke’

Organs of civil society have described the censure imposed on Gupta-linked ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane as a “slap on the wrist”. They said this is an indication that the governing party had no intention to act on its cadres who have gone rogue, in line with recommendations of the Zondo commission. 50% dock to Zwane's salary Despite a string of complaints referred to parliament on Zwane’s conduct, the powers and privileges committee, which this week found him guilty, settled for a sanction to dock 50% of the MP’s salary – also compelling him to apologise in the National Assembly by…

Organs of civil society have described the censure imposed on Gupta-linked ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane as a “slap on the wrist”.

They said this is an indication that the governing party had no intention to act on its cadres who have gone rogue, in line with recommendations of the Zondo commission.

50% dock to Zwane’s salary

Despite a string of complaints referred to parliament on Zwane’s conduct, the powers and privileges committee, which this week found him guilty, settled for a sanction to dock 50% of the MP’s salary – also compelling him to apologise in the National Assembly by no later than 29 March.

Charged for contempt of parliament, the committee found Zwane to have contravened Section 13 (c) and (d) of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament – and Provincial Legislatures Act 4 of 2004, read with Rule 10 of the Rules of the National Assembly.

The complaints referred to the committee, which largely emanated from his tenure as mineral resources minister during the Jacob Zuma administration, included:

His appointment being orchestrated by the Gupta family to ensure the purchase of the Optimum coal mine by Tegeta – a Gupta-owned company;

Travelling to Dubai on 2 December, 2015, on board a private Bombardier jet ZS-OAK from Zurich – in company of Tony Gupta and Salim Essa – also spending days in India with the Guptas before returning to Johannesburg;

Being booked into the fivestar Obero Hotel during his stay in Dubai – paid for by the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers and chauffeur-driven in a BMW 7 series at the expense of the company; and

Approving the sale of Optimum coal mine and assisting with negotiations of the sale to Tegeta.

‘A slap on the wrist’

Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage labelled the Zwane parliamentary censure as “a slap on the wrist”.

“When implicated people operate with impunity, it is a blot in a democracy like ours,” said Singh.

“We surely need a robust system in the next parliament.

“People implicated in the Zondo commission should be barred from holding public office.” Duvenage said the Zwane sanction was “all convenient and late”.

“Now that the ANC is on a socalled path of renewal, the party will parade these obvious perpetrators of state capture in the run-up to the elections,” he said.

“As long as there is no political will to meaningfully tackle corruption, these institutions will remain ill-equipped to tackle corruption.”

Lack of decisive action concerning

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said the government’s lack of decisive action in dealing with those implicated in the Zondo commission was “concerning”.

“Particularly concerning about implicated high-profile leaders such as [ANC national chair] Gwede Mantashe and [ANC first deputy secretary-general] Nomvula Mokonyane,” said Ndlovu.

“The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] appears to lack competent staff. Forcing Zwane to appear before the committee is a welcome step, but it is not enough.

“More politicians should be made to account, including those perceived to be in the CR [Cyril Ramaphosa] faction.”

Corruption, said Ndlovu, “should be one of the main issues on the campaign trail in these upcoming polls”.

“Corruption is the reason we have so many potholes, collapsing infrastructure, lawlessness and other problems facing the country.”

