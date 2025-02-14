‘There’s still a big hole’: Joburg speaker frustrated by slow repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by August.

City of Johannesburg Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu has voiced frustration over the slow pace of repair work on Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street.

During an oversight visit on Friday, Mthembu assessed the progress of the rehabilitation project, which began after a gas leak explosion caused significant damage in July 2023.

Despite efforts to restore the road in the Johannesburg CBD, only 15% of the first phase has been completed.

Speaking to the media, Mthembu expressed concern over the delays.

“I must say being here now, it’s going to be tough for us to go back to the residents and still say to them there’s still a big hole in the middle of the road because residents who are residing here, all they want is this to be fixed.

“You can just imagine for how many years their lives have been inconvenienced, and most businesses are leaving the inner city because of crime, because of the hijacked buildings, and now the elephant in the room, Lilian Ngoyi,” she said.

The council speaker emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue and the need for accountability from the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

“So it was for us to just come and speak with JRA. What is their plan? And also to speak on the frustrations of the residents, because we are not happy ourselves,” she said.

“Playing this oversight role, we’re not really speaking to them in a tone that a person who’s a colleague would speak to you. But we are speaking to them harshly because, at the end of the day, when you play an oversight role, you are here to represent the residents.

“And seeing this big hole still here after so many years, it’s not a sight that’s pleasant to see at all,” Mthembu added.

Successful completion of this phase requires coordination between Johannesburg Water and City Power, as water pipes and electrical cables need to be relocated to prevent disruptions.#OversightInAction

Rain delays new contractor

JRA project manager Jeff Maluleke said some progress had been made under the newly appointed contractor, Korone Engineers.

However, he noted that external factors, including the rainy weather, had further delayed the work.

“It’s a busy street, so you would expect things to happen so much quicker than what it’s supposed to be,” he said.

Maluleke also pointed out that challenges such as limited resources and tight deadlines were common obstacles in projects of this scale.

The rehabilitation of Lilian Ngoyi Street faced significant delays, partly due to the termination of a contract with Step-Up Engineering for failing to meet its obligations.

This led to a legal dispute between the JRA and Step-Up Engineering, further stalling project, which began in November 2024.

However, an agreement has since been reached, allowing the former contractor to be compensated for the work completed.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by August.

According to Joburg Mayor Dada Morero, the road will be fully functional and open to motorists by then.

The second phase, scheduled for completion in 2026, will focus on extending the pavement.

The inconvenience is not going to end anytime soon as the whole project is expected to be completed in August 2026. Rains also cause delays when such work is being done according to @MyJRA #OversightInAction

The JRA previously outlined that the first phase of the project includes reconstructing 450 metres of the collapsed road and other damaged infrastructure caused by the gas explosion.

The work involves building a new, reinforced concrete tunnel; reinstalling and relocating stormwater and sewer pipes; installing lighting, detection, and ventilation systems; and implementing essential lateral support for structural stability.

