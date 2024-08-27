JRA says Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be delayed further after contractor fired

The contractor was fired for failing to meet contractual obligations.

The reconstruction of Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg will face further delays, with the project now pushed back to 2026.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has confirmed that it was in the process of appointing a new contractor to undertake the rehabilitation project of the Lilian Ngoyi Street, located in the city’s central business district (CBD).

JRA fires Lilian Ngoyi Street contractor

Last month, the JRA issued a 14-day notice of intent to terminate the contract with Step Up Engineering due to the company’s failure to meet contractual obligations.

This action resulted in delays to the repair project, which commenced in January 2024.

The road, previously known as Bree Street, was damaged following an explosion caused by a gas leak beneath the surface in July 2023.

On Tuesday, the City of Joburg entity announced the contractor was fired on 14 August.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) stated that it implemented “several interventions” to hold the contractor accountable and keep the project on track.

These actions included issuing notices for non-adherence to project requirements, sending warning letters for failing to submit project documentation, correspondence regarding contract breaches due to the contractor’s failure to deliver contractual obligations, as well as issuing poor performance notices and conducting multiple meetings to address performance issues.

Contractor appointment not flawed

Despite the challenges, the entity indicated that due process was followed in the appointment of Step Up Engineering.

“JRA conducted financial ratio analysis to assess the financial health of the company and the outcome of the exercise indicated the company is in good financial standing to complete the project,” the statement reads.

The initial contractor was also checked against the National Treasury’s Register of Restricted Suppliers and Tender Defaulters, but the company’s name did not appear.

“The JRA can confidently state that the panel appointment was done in a thorough, transparent and fair process.”

JRA acting CEO, Lufuno Mashau, acknowledged the significant impact the closure of Lilian Ngoyi Street has had on road users, business owners, and residents.

Mashau assured that “swift action” is being taken to expedite the resumption of construction by appointing a new contractor, aiming to prevent any further delays and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs delayed

The JRA stated that the project remains in its first phase, which involves reconstructing 450 metres of the collapsed road and other damaged infrastructure caused by the gas explosion.

This phase also includes constructing a new, reinforced concrete tunnel; reinstalling and relocating stormwater and sewer pipes; installing lighting, detection, and ventilation systems; and implementing essential lateral support for structural stability.

The entity anticipates that the remainder of the first phase will take nine months, with an estimated completion date of 30 June 2025, thus, extending the initial deadline by six months.

“The new contractor will also undertake the second phase of the project, inclusive of the road surface upgrades and sidewalks adjustment along the 1.8km stretch of Lilian Ngoyi Street.

“This phase duration remains 12 months. However, due to delays in phase one the second phase will be completed on 30 June 2026.”

An amount of R196 million was allocated to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street. This included R13 million for contingencies.