Joburg mayor Morero told to respect court ruling and take away MMCs’ bodyguards

The DA said the City of Johannesburg had submitted papers to keep their bodyguards for longer, but it was dismissed.

Dada Morero after being voted in as Johannesburg Mayor, 30 September 2022.

The DA in Johannesburg has criticised Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero for spending money on lawyers to ensure that politicians who serve on the mayoral committee keep their blue lights.

This comes after the City of Johannesburg approached the Johannesburg High Court, asking it to extend the period in which the municipality has to furnish the court with steps it has taken to grant some of its officials blue lights.

The former mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, was criticised for having 10 bodyguards and a fleet of luxury cars as part of his security detail. His mayoral committee members also had between two and four bodyguards.

The City of Johannesburg had been instructed by the court to remove the blue lights of Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) who are not permitted to get protection in the upper limits.

City of Joburg wants extension for blue lights

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, DA caucus leader in Johannesburg Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the metro had submitted papers to extend the period, but it was dismissed.

“The city had last night submitted an urgent request to extend their blue lights for those who violated the law and failed to submit sufficient evidence that they need blue lights. The last-minute attempt to continue unlawful, unconstitutional blue lights was dismissed,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said that instead of the mayor spending money on the VIP policy court battle, he should focus on repairs and maintenance of infrastructure.

“Johannesburg residents are currently experiencing a water crisis where many residents are without water for days. Particularly the south has been without water for days,” she said.

Last year, the DA challenged the controversial VIP policy, which allows the mayor and other executive members to have bodyguards and heightened security, in violation of the allowable upper limits for public office bearers.

The upper limits allow the mayor, speaker and chief whip to receive blue lights.

‘No bodyguards without threat risk analysis’

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said it is the mayor’s responsibility to uphold the court’s decision and remove the security detail of those who violate the upper limits.

“We, therefore, have written to the Executive Mayor to remind him that all VIP protection outside of the allowable upper limits should be parked. If the city fails to do that, they will be in contempt of court,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said there was a period in the City of Johannesburg’s history when MMCs drove themselves and did not have multiple bodyguards.

“They only got blue lights after a threat risk analysis,” she said.

The Citizen reached out to the mayor’s spokesperson for comment. No response was received at the time this article was published.

