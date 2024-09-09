Teachers’ union condemns weapons found at school

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in Mpumalanga has lambasted the department of education for failing to prevent pupils from entering schools with dangerous weapons and illegal items.

The call by Sadtu came after it was found that pupils were freely entering school premises with dangerous weapons and drugs.

Disappointment

Sadtu provincial secretary Walter Hlaise said: “As Sadtu in Mpumalanga we are disappointed to learn that police have seized drugs and weapons from pupils in areas near Hazyview.

“This is a testimony to our concern that teachers are teaching under very difficult conditions where they are scared to discipline pupils because they bring weapons into the premises.

“We are calling on the authorities to make sure that pupils are searched before entering the schools. A school should be a place where teachers and learners feel free.”

School search

On Tuesday, the police led by community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie, arrived unannounced Bhekiswako, Siphumelele, Khanyisani and Lungisani secondary schools where they confiscated knives, machetes, hammers, daggas, illicit cigarettes and crushed pills.

Macie said it was worrying that pupils brought weapons and dagga to school where they were supposed to be learning.

“Learning and teaching should be respected … bringing weapons and drugs to school should be curbed. That is why we continue to have these unannounced visits to support the department of education to create a safer environment for teaching and learning.”

Macie said his department would not let the future of young people be destroyed by the use of substances and criminal activities. He called on the communities to work with the police to create a safer schooling environment.

Advice to parents

The MEC also urged parents to keep an eye on their children to make sure they did not bring weapons and unwanted items to school.

National Association of School Governing Bodies secretary Matankanye Matakanya welcomed the raiding of schools:

“They will indeed curb crime in schools, we are hoping that the department of basic education will emulate what the province is doing and run similar operation in all the provinces.”

