These Gauteng areas will be in the dark this week

Eskom's schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

Multiple regions across Gauteng are expected to experience power outages due to the utility’s scheduled load reduction this week.

The outages are timed, with their duration varying from area to area, based on Eskom’s official load reduction timetable.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to make the necessary arrangements, as some areas may experience outages of up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

Load reduction in affected areas

Eskom‘s schedule shows that various regions across Gauteng will be subjected to power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Mofolo West, Diepsloot West, Jabavu, Orange Farm, Stretford extensions, Rabie Ridge, Meadowlands, Riverside, and Hillsview East.

Other affected regions include Sebokeng extensions, Etwatwa extensions, Rethabiseng, Dlamini, Chiawelo, and Khutsong.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including Ivory Park extensions, Rabie Ridge, Protea South, Protea North, Mabopane, and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Jabulani, Naledi, Zola, Tsakane, Emdeni, Winterveldt, and Cuba.

The following areas will also be affected under this week’s load reduction programme:

Duduza

Kagiso

Evaton

Graceland

Stinkwater

Nhlapo

Vereeniging Sharpeville

Tshongweni

Riverside

Zonkizizwe

Cosmo City

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

