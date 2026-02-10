Two Randfontein farmers arrested for electricity theft and illegal connections

One farmer owes Eskom R1.1 million in unpaid electricity bills

Three farmers from Randfontein have had a run-in with the law and Eskom.

The utility arrested two of the farmers in Randfontein following operations aimed at combating electricity theft and safeguarding its network infrastructure.

The arrests took place on Monday.

Illegal reconnection and R1.1m debt

The first farmer was taken into custody for illegally reconnecting electricity supply after being disconnected due to non-payment.

The individual’s outstanding account with Eskom amounts to approximately R1.1 million.

Beyond the massive debt, Eskom authorities also discovered evidence of meter tampering.

“The arrest relates to meter tampering and the bypassing of Eskom infrastructure to consume electricity unlawfully,” Eskom stated.

It said that such actions constitute serious criminal offences that undermine both infrastructure integrity and financial sustainability.

Unauthorised transformer discovered

The second arrest came after the discovery of an illegally connected transformer on another farm in the area.

According to Eskom records, the property is registered for a 25kVA transformer.

The farmer’s unauthorised installation reached a fourfold increase in capacity beyond what the property is permitted to use.

“Investigators found a 100kVA transformer connected to the network without the required approval, constituting a serious breach of regulations and safety standards,” Eskom confirmed.

Third farm under investigation

Eskom teams also conducted an operation at a third farm where a tampered meter was identified.

The transformer at this location was removed, but no arrest was made as the owner was not present.

“Eskom is continuing with its investigations and appropriate action will follow,” the utility stated.

Electricity theft undermines financial sustainability

Eskom highlighted that electricity theft, meter tampering and illegal connections remain criminal offences that place significant strain on the utility’s infrastructure and financial viability.

“Eskom loses significant revenue annually due to electricity theft across the country, funds that are critical for maintaining and strengthening the power system and improving service delivery to paying customers,” the utility stated.

These operations form part of ongoing efforts to protect the network, ensure fairness among customers and promote responsible electricity usage.

