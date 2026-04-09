These Joburg areas will go dark next week: here’s why

City Power says some areas will face significant outages over two consecutive days.

Residents in parts of Johannesburg will face scheduled power outages next week as City Power Johannesburg rolls out planned maintenance across several substations.

The utility said the interruptions form part of efforts to improve service delivery and maintain its electricity network.

Industria, Riverlea and surrounding areas affected

The most significant outages will hit areas supplied by the Industria substation over two consecutive days.

On Monday, 13 April, power will be cut from 8.30am to 4.30pm in Industria West, Bosmont, Industria North, Newclare, Kathrada Park (Newclare section), Slovo Park and the Vega Switching Station.

The outages will continue on Tuesday, 14 April, from 8.30am to 4.30pm, affecting:

Riverlea

Langlaagte

Industria

Sunspray

Longdale

Yeast Pro

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power confirmed.

Universities and suburbs also impacted

On Wednesday, 15 April, the Hursthill substation will undergo maintenance from 9am to 5pm, affecting the following:

University of Johannesburg’s Auckland Park campus

Chislehurst Drive

Ditton Avenue

Ripley Road

In a separate notice, City Power warned of a three-day outage at the Cydna substation from Monday, 13 April to Wednesday, 15 April, between 9am and 5pm daily.

This will affect parts of Riviera and the surrounding areas.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network,” the utility said, adding that it regrets any inconvenience caused.

Load shedding remains suspended

City Power emphasised that these outages are unrelated to load shedding, which “has been suspended until further notice”.

Safety warning to residents

Residents have been urged to take precautions during the outages.

“During an outage, unplug all appliances to prevent inrush current when the power supply is restored. This minimises the risk of network disruptions and ensures a continuous electricity supply,” City Power said.

It also warned that electricity supply may be restored at any time and customers should “always treat their electricity supply points as live”.

Customers can report faults via citypower.mobi, call 011 490 7484, or use the toll-free number 0800 003 156, which operates daily between 6am and 6pm.

City Power said it would continue to provide updates via its WhatsApp channel and social media platforms.