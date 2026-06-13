City Power calls on police to help fight cable theft and vandalism in Roodepoort

City Power said Roodepoort had seen a marked increase in stolen cables, vandalised mini substations, damaged transformers.

City Power has called on police and security agencies to step up efforts to combat criminals targeting electricity infrastructure in Roodepoort, as the utility battles an escalating wave of cable theft, substation vandalism, and transformer damage across the area.

The appeal comes amid growing concern that organised syndicates may be behind the attacks, which have left thousands of households and businesses without a stable power supply.

Police and security agencies urged to intensify operations

City Power’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said the utility was calling on multiple law enforcement bodies to act with greater urgency against those responsible for the attacks.

“We are also calling on the South African Police Service (Saps), the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), private security companies and other law enforcement stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at identifying, disrupting and dismantling criminal networks involved in infrastructure-related crimes,” Mangena said.

He added that the response needed to go beyond reactive policing, with sustained pressure required to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Stronger intelligence gathering, visible policing, targeted operations and successful prosecutions are critical if these crimes are to be curtailed,” he said.

Attacks pointed to coordinated criminal activity

Acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the scale and nature of the incidents in Roodepoort showed they were not the work of opportunistic individuals acting alone.

“These are not isolated incidents of opportunistic theft. What we are witnessing in parts of Roodepoort points to a troubling pattern of coordinated criminal activity targeting infrastructure that communities depend on every day,” Tlouane said.

He said City Power was already working with law enforcement to pursue accountability, but stressed that the burden of the attacks fell hardest on ordinary residents.

Tlouane noted that while the cost to City Power was substantial, it was communities who suffered most.

“The financial impact is significant, but the greatest cost is borne by residents and businesses who are left without electricity while repairs are undertaken,” he said.

Coordinated attacks driving up outages and repair costs

City Power said Roodepoort had seen a marked increase in stolen cables, vandalised mini substations, damaged transformers and the deliberate destruction of critical electricity infrastructure over recent months, resulting in repeat outages, costly repairs and delays in restoring power.

Mangena said the frequency and sophistication of the incidents had become a serious concern for the utility.

“The area is increasingly coming under attack from criminals targeting electricity infrastructure, with incidents becoming more frequent, more coordinated and more destructive,” he said.

He said the impact extended well beyond the damaged equipment itself, placing further strain on a network already under pressure.

“The continued attacks on the network are causing prolonged outages, disrupting service delivery, placing additional strain on already constrained resources, and negatively affecting thousands of customers who rely on a stable electricity supply,” Mangena said.

Sixteen mini substations vandalised since the start of the year

City Power pointed to a recent incident in Fleurhof, where an attempted act of vandalism at a mini substation formed part of a broader pattern of coordinated attacks across the area.

The utility said multiple sites were sometimes targeted within short periods, with infrastructure deliberately damaged to enable theft and valuable components stripped out, leaving facilities exposed and unsafe.

This followed an earlier report from City Power that 16 mini substations had been vandalised across Roodepoort since the start of the year, with each unit costing between R700 000 and R800 000 to replace, excluding labour and other restoration costs. Mangena said the pattern observed across these sites suggested a level of planning that went beyond individual opportunism.

“These trends point to a concerning level of coordination and planning that suggests the possible involvement of organised criminal syndicates,” he said.

He added that the utility was not ruling out a more organised explanation while investigations continued.

“While investigations remain ongoing, City Power cannot rule out the possibility that organised criminal syndicates may be involved in targeting electricity infrastructure within the area,” Mangena said.

Residents and communities asked to be City Power’s eyes and ears

Alongside its appeal to law enforcement, City Power said communities also had a role to play in protecting infrastructure, particularly given the safety risks created when criminals leave equipment stripped and exposed.

Tlouane said partnership with residents was central to the utility’s approach.

“We also urge communities to partner with us by reporting suspicious activities and helping to protect infrastructure that belongs to all of us,” he said.

Mangena said residents were often best positioned to notice early warning signs of an impending attack.

“Residents are often the first to notice suspicious activities, unusual vehicle movements, unauthorised excavations or individuals tampering with electricity infrastructure,” he said.

He added that protecting the network required a joint effort from everyone involved, not City Power alone.

“The protection of electricity infrastructure cannot be achieved by City Power alone. It requires a collective effort between residents, community structures, neighbourhood watches, private security companies, law enforcement agencies and City Power,” Mangena said.

City Power vows continued action against infrastructure crime

Mangena said the utility remained determined to safeguard its network and ensure those responsible for the attacks faced consequences.

“City Power will not relent in its efforts to protect critical infrastructure and pursue those responsible for sabotaging infrastructure that belongs to the people of Johannesburg,” he said.

Residents who notice suspicious activity around substations, transformers, mini substations, kiosks, cables or any other electricity infrastructure are urged to contact City Power’s Security Risk Management Control Room on 011 490 7900, 011 490 7911 or 011 490 7553, or via WhatsApp on 083 579 4497.