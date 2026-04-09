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From sunshine to storms: Gauteng’s weekend weather twist

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

9 April 2026

11:43 am

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Conditions are set to change on Sunday.

Gauteng weekend weather

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Gauteng residents can expect a warm and dry Saturday before a shift to partly cloudy conditions and possible showers on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Clear skies and warm temperatures on Saturday

In Pretoria, Saws forecasts “clear skies” in the early hours of Saturday, remaining “mostly clear” throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures are expected to rise from 20°C at 2am and 8am to a peak of 28°C at 2pm, before easing to 24°C by 8pm.

The city’s minimum temperature is forecast at 17°C, with a maximum of 29°C. “Rain Amount: 0 mm” and “Rain Probability: 0%,” Saws said.

Humidity levels will range from 50% at 2am to 30% by mid-afternoon, with light winds blowing predominantly from the east and west at around 9.3km/h.

Johannesburg is expected to experience similar conditions, with “clear skies” early on and “mostly clear” weather for the rest of the day. Temperatures will range between 19°C and 26°C, with a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 26°C.

Saws said Johannesburg will also have “Rain Amount: 0 mm” and “Rain Probability: 0%” on Saturday. Winds will remain light, shifting from south-westerly in the early hours to north-westerly by the afternoon.

Sunday brings clouds and possible thundershowers

Conditions are set to change on Sunday, with both cities forecast to start the day “partly cloudy” before developing into “Showers and Thundershowers” by the evening.

In Pretoria, temperatures will range from 18°C to 27°C. Saws forecasts a “Rain Amount: 3 mm” and a “Rain Probability: 30%”.

Humidity will sit at 55% in the morning and drop slightly to 50% by the evening, while winds are expected to shift from east-north-easterly to south-westerly.

Johannesburg will see slightly cooler conditions, with temperatures between 17°C and 24°C. Saws similarly forecasts “Rain Amount: 3 mm” and a “Rain Probability: 30%”.

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Morning humidity will be higher at 60%, decreasing to 50% later in the day, as winds change direction from north-north-easterly to south-westerly.

Saws indicate a calm and sunny start to the weekend across Gauteng, with a mild risk of rain developing by Sunday evening.

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Gauteng Johannesburg Pretoria South African Weather Service (Saws)

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