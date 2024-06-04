WATCH: Massive fire at warehouse in Midrand contained

The fire has been contained not to spread to other buildings, and no casualties were reported.

Everyone was evacuated from the Midrand warehouse that caught alight on on Tuesday morning. Picture: Joburg Emergency Management Services

Firefighters have contained a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse in Midrand on Tuesday morning.

City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said they received a call early on Tuesday morning about a structural fire at Glen Austin, Midrand.

“Three fire engines are on scene, and the fire has been contained not to spread to other buildings. The people on scene have confirmed that everyone was evacuated, and no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of fire.

Watch the fire engulf a warehouse in Midrand

Firefighters have contained a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse in Midrand. Joburg Emergency Services said they received a call early on Tuesday about a structural fire at Glen Austin #MidrandFire @TheCitizen_News Videos: Joburg EMS pic.twitter.com/g3gNm3mhQy June 4, 2024

“It is during this season that Emergency Management Services records an increase in structural fires and a high number of deaths caused by incorrect use of heating appliances. As the temperatures continue to plummet, residents are urged to use heating appliances correctly and never leave heaters and stoves unattended,” said Radebe.

Firefighters have contained a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse in Midrand. Joburg Emergency Services said they received a call early on Tuesday about a structural fire at Glen Austin #MidrandFire @TheCitizen_News Videos: Joburg EMS pic.twitter.com/g3gNm3mhQy — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 4, 2024

China mart fire

On Monday, firefighters battled a blaze at a Chinese mall in Johannesburg.

The city’s EMS responded to the scene of the fire in China Mart on Renaissance Road in Crown Mines.

Radebe said upon arrival, firefighter crews found the building engulfed in flames.

“Fortunately, the occupants managed to evacuate customers. There are currently no reports of people missing, but search and rescue will be done to ensure everyone is evacuated.

“The crews have managed to contain the fire not to spread to other parts of the building. Fire Safety will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of fire when the fire is extinguished,” Radebe said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Firefighters extinguish fire at China Mart in Joburg

Jubilee Mall fire

Last week, a fire broke out at a retail store at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the blaze after receiving a call just after 11am.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found an Ackermans store on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. They also protected a Pep store from possible fire spread. The fire was contained and subsequently extinguished,” Mabaso said.

ALSO READ: No injuries after fire breaks out at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal