Police seize high-end counterfeit goods worth millions in Durban CBD [VIDEO]

High-end watches and bags were seized during the operation. Picture: SAPS

Police have confiscated counterfeit high-end clothing items worth over R37 million during an operation conducted in the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Police have been relentless in their efforts to disrupt and dislodge the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods across the country.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a team that deals with contraband, counterfeit and illicit goods gathered intelligence that there were shops on Dr Prixley kaSeme Street at the Point area of Durban which were selling counterfeit goods.

Watch the police raid in the Durban CBD

Police have confiscated counterfeit high-end clothing items worth over R37 million during an operation which was conducted in the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Arrests

Neshiunda said officers also found and seized R200,000 in cash.

“Police obtained search warrants for several shops which were raided on Thursday, leading to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big brand items.”

Netshiunda said five suspects were arrested during the operation.

“All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed. Once processed the suspects will be taken to court,” Netshiunda said.

Counterfeit goods

Last month, police seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94 million and arrested five foreign nationals in different parts of the country in less than three weeks.

The sting operation was carried out by SAPS and various law enforcement agencies including the Hawks, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors and private security companies.

Police seized several items including sneakers, clothing, watches and backpacks.

On 16 August, counterfeit clothing and sneakers worth over R37 million were found in a self-storage facility in Doornfontein (Gauteng) and seized.

Eight days later, counterfeit goods that including sneakers, clothing, watches and backpacks worth more than R41 million were seized at a shopping centre in Bellville in the Western Cape.

Illicit trade

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said an operation in Mayfair, Johannesburg at the end of last month resulted in counterfeit sanitary pads, deodorants and other consumables worth over R4.8 million being seized at a self-storage facility.

“Five Malawian nationals were also arrested for the contravention of both the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Immigration Act,” said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk said police will continue to combat the illicit trade in counterfeit goods, “protecting legitimate businesses and consumers who are subjected to sub-standard products that pose health and safety risks.”

