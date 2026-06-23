Top metros drive pedestrian deaths despite 13% national decline

About three in five (64%) pedestrians die inCape Town, eThekwini, City of Joburg, Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane.

The country’s deadliest zones for pedestrians remain concentrated in the metros, with Cape Town, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane accounting for the highest share of fatalities.

Together, these five municipalities contribute nearly two‑thirds of pedestrian deaths, underscoring the scale of the crisis in South Africa’s busiest urban centres.

Nkangala, Bojanala, OR Tambo, uMgungundlovu and Ehlanzeni also feature prominently among the top ten municipalities where pedestrians are most at risk.

Hotspots

The Road Traffic Management Corporation revealed the figures on Monday, warning that despite recent national declines in pedestrian deaths, these hotspots continue to drive the toll and demand intensified enforcement and safety interventions.

Despite the grim stats, the RTMC said the new data also shows a 13% national drop in pedestrian deaths this year, with 286 lives saved between January and May compared to 2025.

Decline

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the number of pedestrian fatalities in the period January to May has dropped from 2 214 last year to 1 928 compared to the same period this year, a 13 percent reduction in pedestrian fatalities.

“In May, the country also experienced the third-lowest monthly decrease in pedestrian fatalities in five months. The number of pedestrians who died in May was 358 compared to 390 in April. All provinces recorded a decrease in pedestrian fatalities between April and May, except the Free State, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

“However, relative to the total number of road fatalities, pedestrians still contribute the highest portion. The overall percentage of pedestrian fatalities for the first five months of the year is 44% compared to 46% last year,” Zwane said.

Road safety

Zwane added that about three in five (64%) pedestrians die in Cape Town, eThekwini, City of Joburg, Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane

“Road safety engagements and law enforcement operations are being stepped up in all provinces to save more pedestrian lives.”

Winter initiative

The RTMC, together with the national and provincial department of transport, is also currently running a winter road safety campaign under the theme – See and Be Seen: Navigating South Africa’s winter roads together – to raise awareness and educate road users.

Zwane said the campaign seeks to raise awareness about the hazards of using the road in winter, which include dense fog, delayed sunrises and early sunset, high-risk veld fires, black ice and snow, as well as vulnerable scholar transport.

“Pedestrians are advised that they can enhance their safety by avoiding walking on highways and using pedestrian bridges when crossing busy roads.”

Zwane said wearing bright or reflective clothing also helps to improve the visibility of pedestrians when walking in fog or at night.