WATCH: Heavy fog blankets Joburg: JMPD issues urgent road safety alert

Conditions can change within seconds and drastically increase the risk of pile‑ups and serious crashes.

Johannesburg motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution as a thick blanket of fog and mist has descended across the city, severely reducing visibility on highways, arterial routes and residential roads.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) issued an urgent safety appeal on Tuesday, warning that conditions can change within seconds, drastically increasing the risk of pile‑ups and serious crashes.

Heavy fog

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged all motorists travelling across the City of Johannesburg to exercise extreme caution, patience, and vigilance on the roads

“A thick blanket of fog and mist has significantly reduced visibility across major arterial routes, highways, and residential areas throughout most parts of the city.”

“To ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely, JMPD urged all road users to adhere to the following safety guidelines”

Guidelines

Do’s and Don’ts of driving in foggy conditions

Reduce your speed and increase your following distance to give yourself more time to react to hazards.

Switch on low-beam headlights and rear fog lights for visibility, and keep your windows clear with defrosters and wipers.

Stay in your lane by using the left-hand road markings (yellow line) as a guide.

Do not use high beams, as they reflect off the mist and blind you, and do not drive with hazard lights on, which confuses other motorists.

Never stop in the middle of the road (pull completely off the roadway if visibility drops to zero) and avoid overtaking or changing lanes.

Being unable to see is not legally a defence in the event of a crash. If conditions are too severe, we strongly advise delaying your trip until the fog lifts.

Monitoring

Fihla said JMPD officers are deployed across key intersections and high-risk routes to monitor traffic flow and ensure public safety.

“Please drive defensively, look out for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists, and let’s keep Johannesburg’s roads safe.”

To report accidents, reckless driving, or road obstructions, contact the JMPD emergency line on 011 375 5918 or 0800 002 587