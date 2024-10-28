Tragic drowning in KZN claims life of local man

Ballito man drowns after being caught in a rip current. He was pulled to shore by locals, but resuscitation efforts failed

A man estimated to be in his 40s died after being caught in a rip current in Ballito, KwaZulu–Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue alongside IPSS Search and Rescue on Sunday responded to the drowning at Ballito beach.

Heroic efforts by beachgoers and off-duty nurse

According to the medical service, the man was pulled from the water by three beachgoers and was given Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by an off-duty nurse on holiday from Europe.

“On arrival of paramedics, CPR was continued, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly the man was declared deceased.”

The IPSS applauded the beachgoers who pulled the man out of the water and expressed their condolences to his family.

“We would like to commend the bystanders who didn’t hesitate to pull the man from the water, even though it was getting dark, and begin CPR.

“As well as two IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics who were off duty at a nearby restaurant and immediately came to assist with resuscitation efforts.”

13-year-old Soweto boy drowns

In August, a 13-year-old boy was found dead after he drowned in the Power Park Dam in Orlando Soweto.

The child and his friends were said to be playing in the dam close to the old cooling towers in Soweto.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and municipal water rescue teams searched the dam after suspicions of drowning. A case was then opened at a nearby police station.

The teams returned in the morning, where they found his body.

“Springtime is here and the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services urges residents to please safeguard children during this season,” stated Cojems spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

“Please ensure that children stay away from abandoned buildings submerged in water and refrain from swimming in dams and lakes,” Khumalo concluded.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

