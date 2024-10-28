Suspect arrested for the murder of four people in Estcourt, KZN

Police are still searching for at least five others in connection with the mass shooting

Police have arrested one suspect and are still searching for at least five others in connection with the mass shooting of four people and the attempted murder of one person in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A suspect was handcuffed at Nyezane, Estcourt on Sunday.

Shooting

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, six suspects, who had concealed their identities with face masks and carrying rifles and handguns, entered a homestead where there was a traditional ceremony and opened fire.

“Three victims died at the scene and two were rushed to a medical facility where one later succumbed to injuries. The deceased victims are aged 45,57,60 and 61 years old.

“Swift intelligence-driven investigations by Amangwe police detectives led them to a hospital where a 28-year-old suspect was arrested.

“The suspect had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and a broken arm from the crime scene and was taken to hospital by his accomplices.

“It is yet to be established if he was hit by friendly fire or if someone else retaliated at the crime scene,” Netshiunda said.

Motive

Netshiunda said the motive of the mass shooting is being investigated.

“There is a suspicion that the incident could be stock theft related because the deceased persons were members of the Community Anti-Stock Theft Group.

“The arrested suspect will appear in court when he has recovered and is ready to face trial. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.

Shootout

Last week two suspects wanted for murder, attempted murder and robbery were killed in a shootout with police in KZN

It is understood the criminals were fatally wounded during a confrontation with police in the Namibia area of Inanda in the early hours of Friday.

Netshiunda said Murder Task Team members acted on intelligence about the suspects’ hideout spot.

“Upon introducing themselves as police officers, the suspects fired shots and during an inevitable self-defence shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.

“The two house robbery cases, one robbery with a firearm and the attempted murder cases were all committed in the Inanda area this month (October 2024), whereas the murder case was committed in June 2024,” Netshiunda said.

