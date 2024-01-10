Tshwane postpones water supply upgrade in Queenswood Reservoir

The City of Tshwane announced the postponement of a planned water supply upgrade in the Queenswood Reservoir supply area.

Originally planned for today, the upgrade will now take place next week Wednesday. A water interruption thereof will run for 12 hours, from 8am to 8pm.

Affected suburbs

The areas affected by the water interruption include Koedoespoort, Moregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Villiera, and Waverly.

“The City of Tshwane apologizes for the inconvenience that may be caused,” said Selby Bokaba.

Reason for water supply upgrades interruption

The reason behind the postponement of the water supply upgrade was due to unforeseen conditions which were undisclosed. However, last week Friday the City’s Water and Sanitation Department repaired a major water leak on the main bulk pipeline supplying the Queenswood East and West areas.

On the same day another pipe close to the one recently fixed was found leaking. 12 areas were affected and had their water supply cut.

“Water tankers have been arranged to service customers in the affected areas,” said Oratile Ramadie.

The correlation between the two incidents is not clear.

Water conservation

Keeping in mind the rescheduled upgrade and the water interruption to follow, “the City of Tshwane urges the residents to practice water conservation measures as part of their daily routine”, said Selby Bokaba.

In addition, the importance of using grey water for gardening and toilet flushing was emphasised. Residents were also asked to not irrigate and use sprinklers to water gardens between the times 6am and 6pm.

Contact numbers to report leakages, burst pipes, and incidents of water wastage have been provided to ensure that residents can easily reach the relevant authorities.

Water Treatment Plant put on hold

The recent heavy rains in Gauteng have caused degradation in the raw water quality of the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant. The incident led to the temporary closure of the treatment plant.

“There are nine areas affected and will experience low water pressure to no water at all,” said Oratile Ramadie.

These are the areas affected: Bronkhorstspruit Town, Cultura Park, Ekandustria, Ekangala, Masada, Rethabiseng, Riamarpark, Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, and Zithobeni.

The affected areas will be provided with mobile water tankers.