Don’t get stuck: These roads will be closed in Tshwane for 702 Walk the Talk

The walk will pass several monuments and buildings that have helped shape South Africa's history.

Radio station 702 will be hosting its annual Walk the Talk fun day on Sunday 28 July 2024, with multiple roads closed in and around the Pretoria CBD.

The walk starts at Freedom Park and will snake its way through the CBD to the Union Buildings roughly 7kms away.

The affected roads will be closed between 5am and 5pm on Sunday.

Walk the Talk road closures

The Tshwane Department of Community Safety and Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department has urged motorists to avoid large parts of the Pretoria CBD.

To avoid the fun walk, motorists can use Johannes Ramokhoase, Eskia Mphahlele, WF Nkomo, Boom and Jan Shoba Streets.

The following roads will be closed:

Koch Street between Skietpoort Avenue and 6 th Avenue.

Avenue. Sophie De Bruyn (Schubart) Street between Jeff Masemola and Johannes Ramakhoase Street.

Struben Street between Sophie de Bruyn and Sisulu Streets.

Madiba Street from Sophie de Bruyn Street all the way through to the Union Buildings’south lawns.

Hamilton Street between Soutpansberg Road and Stanza Bopape Street.

Bosman Street between Jeff Masemola and WF Nkomo Streets

Kgosi Mampuru Street between Jeff Masemola and Struben Streets.

Other large intersections affected are:

Dequar Road and the Ben Schoeman Highway

Pretorius and Leyds Streets

Participants, spectators and supporters are advised to used the park and ride facilities available at UNISA, Voortrekker Monument and Fountains Valley.

6.7kms for Madiba

The Walk the Talk will feature two distances – an 8km route for the fitter participants, and a 6.7km route in honour of Madiba Month.

The 2024 edition celebrates the nation’s storied history, as participants will pass by multiple sites that were the venues for key moments of the last 60 years.