Two children missing in separate incidents

Despite searches by police, community members, and specialized units, both missing children have yet to be found,

With Child Protection Week ending on Tuesday, the safety of children in South Africa remains a pressing concern.

According to police reports a child goes missing every five hours in the country.

Two separate recent incidents highlight the urgency of the situation, with two children reported missing on Monday.

Two minors still missing

6-year-old Junior Mabandla was reported missing by his family after he failed to return from a spaza shop.

Mabandla is a resident in Pienaar, Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Mabandla was last seen leaving his parental home on Monday at approximately 3pm when he reportedly went to buy sweets from a local spaza shop.

“He was last seen wearing a blue jersey and black trousers,” said Mdhluli.

“Since then, he never returned home and community members, together with the police in the area searched the area but with no success,” the officer added.

8-year-old Rifumo Chabalala from Polokwane Limpopo went missing on Monday afternoon.

“According to the preliminary information, the child left home at about 16:00 to play with friends at the local soccer field but never returned home,” said Sergeant Maphure Manamela.

Chabalala’s family reported the matter to the local Police on on Tuesday.

Despite searches by police, community members, and specialized units, neither child has been found.

Mdhluli and Manamela told The Citizen that searches for the minors were ongoing.

Police urged the public to come forward with any information regarding these cases.

Warrant Officer Tinyiko Mabasa, investigating both cases, can be reached at 067 565 0240. Alternatively, whistleblowers can use the SAPS crime stop number 08600 10111.

Shocking statistics

These incidents are part of a larger trend, with many children remaining missing for years.

According to the SAPS and the South African Missing Persons Bureau, about 70% of missing children are found alive and well. This percentage drops significantly as the duration of the child’s disappearance increases.

Furthermore, additional police data reported that between September 2023 and February 27, 2024, police reported 348 missing children, with 207 of them being located or returning voluntarily.

A sobering statistic highlighted by Missing Children South Africa reveals that 23% of missing children remain unaccounted for, with many either never found, found deceased, or falling victim to human trafficking.