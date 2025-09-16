Two foreign nationals appear in court for smuggling drugs worth R2 million

The two suspects could not account for the origin of the drugs and items found in their possession.

Two foreign national suspects appeared before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court on Monday for possession of dagga and contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Cuthbert Derera, 30, and Wishborn Fufa, 39, had their case postponed to 22 September 2025 for a formal bail application.

Police intercept truck carrying drugs worth R2 million

The arrests followed a successful joint operation by members of the Northam South African Police Service (Saps), Thabazimbi Saps, and Zimbi security on Saturday, 13 September 2025.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teams received information about a truck transporting dagga and multiple bottles of Benylin codeine medicines to the Groblersbrug border outside the Waterberg District.

“The team operationalised on the information and successfully stopped the truck on the R510 road to Lephalale,” Ledwaba stated.

ALSO READ: Kidnapping crisis deepens as copycat syndicates target all walks of life

Massive drug haul discovered

Officers requested the truck driver and crew to exit the vehicle during the search operation.

The search revealed significant quantities of illegal substances and medicines.

“During the search, the crew discovered 40 bales of dagga (Swazi) valued at R1 500 000, assorted bottles of Benylin with codeine, Bronclear, and Astra pain valued at R500 000,” Ledwaba stated.

Ledwaba said the two suspects could not account for the origin of the items found in their possession.

They were subsequently arrested and detained at Thabazimbi Saps in the Waterberg District.

Provincial commissioner praises police work

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the officers involved in the operation.

Ledwaba confirmed that police investigations are ongoing.

READ NEXT: Man arrested for cultivation of cannabis on KZN farm