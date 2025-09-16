Tshwane residents on edge after discovery of cuffed body in veld

Police are investigating whether the body found is connected to the disappearance of Sergeant Ben Moloko, who vanished earlier this month.

The discovery of another body burned beyond recognition in the veld close to Hammanskraal has ignited fear among residents in Tshwane.

The hands were cuffed behind the back and follows the recent disappearance of a police officer.

Missing Pretoria officer at centre of probe

National police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Brooklyn police are investigating a case of a missing person after the disappearance of Sergeant Ben Moloko.

But Muridili said it cannot be confirmed that the body discovered was that of the missing police officer.

“Moloko was last seen on 9 September at the corner of Pretorius and WF Nkomo streets in Pretoria,” she said.

Officer reported missing after failing to report for duty

Muridili said Moloko had not reported for duty since 8 September.

ALSO READ: Body of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray possibly found on Durban beach

“It was established that he had high court duties for the whole week. When he did not report for duty again the next day, his family was contacted.

“The station then registered a missing persons inquiry for further investigation. Investigators found the vehicle used by the sergeant parked at Church Square in Pretoria Central,” she added.

Muridili said a team was established to investigate and search for the officer at places which he visited frequently.

DNA samples and another body discovered in NW

“SA Police Service Forensic Services’ Victim Identification Unit has obtained DNA samples from the sergeant’s family to compare with the other body discovered in Mogogelo in North West on Sunday,” she said.

Police in North West confirmed they were investigating a murder case.

NOW READ: Woman’s body found at notorious Pretoria cemetery